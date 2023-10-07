HamberMenu
Three arrested for abducting insurance company employee in Thiruvanmiyur

October 07, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested three persons who allegedly abducted an assistant manager of an insurance company in Thiruvanmiyur and rescued the victim from them. 

The police said K. Anand, 26, residing at Perumalpattu, Veppampattu in Tiruvallur district, works as an assistant manager in Shriram Insurance Company at Saiguru Krupa Apartments, East Mada Street, Thiruvanmiyur. 

On Thursday evening, when Mr. Anand was working in his office, a friend called him to come down to meet him. After stepping out of office, Mr. Anand was abducted. He called his manager and told him that three persons had abducted him in a car. He asked him to rescue him from them. Immediately, the manager alerted the Thiruvanmiyur police. 

After analysing the call records of the suspects. The police team arrested S. Parthipan, 34, who runs a BPO company in Kovilambakkam; S. Kodhandaraman, 33, who runs a manpower company in Kovilambakkam; and A. Nataraj, 34, a driver of Chromepet. The police rescued Mr. Anand and seized a car used for committing the offence.

The police said Parthiban and Kothandaraman, through their companies, had supplied workers to the insurance company. Mr. Anand was supposed to pay them a commission of ₹2.5 lakh. As Mr. Anand had delayed the payment of commission, the two, along with Nataraj, abducted him.

