HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Third desalination plant at Nemmeli likely to ready by mid-November

Trial run to be started in a few days, says Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, who reviews the progress of work at the facility on East Coast Road

September 30, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspecting the work at the ₹1,516.82-crore third desalination plant at Nemmeli near Chennai on Saturday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspecting the work at the ₹1,516.82-crore third desalination plant at Nemmeli near Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The third desalination plant that is being built at Nemmeli is likely to be ready by mid-November and will soon be operated on a trial basis.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, who inspected the work at the plant on East Coast Road, on Saturday said the ₹1,516.82-crore project with a capacity of 150 million litres daily (mld) is nearing completion.

Work has been completed to lay 48.10-km-long pipeline and a water distribution facility at Sholinganallur. Besides the work on 23 components of the desalination plant and the remaining portion of pipelines to draw seawater and discharge brine would be finished by mid-October.

Mr. Nehru said the plant would begin to be operated on a trial basis later this month. It would take at least a month for the plant to be ready for water supply. Initially, 25 mld would be supplied from the plant and the quantum would be stepped up to maximum capacity in phases in about two months. The plant would cater to a population of nine lakh in southern parts, including Velachery, Nanmangalam and Madipakkam and parts of Rajiv Gandhi Salai and Pallavaram, said a press release.

He said that preliminary work like clearing of vegetation is being done to construct the fourth and largest desalination plant at Perur along the East Coast Road. Work would start shortly. Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan and officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board were present.

PHC opened

Earlier, Mr. Nehru inaugurated an urban primary health centre in Kamaraj Nagar, Perambur in the presence of CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K.Sekar Babu.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had intensified the drive to prevent dengue in the city. The city had reported 346 dengue cases this year as against 426 last year, said Mr. Nehru. The civic body had taken steps to treat dengue patients. “The UPHC in Perambur Kamaraj Nagar has been constructed at a cost of ₹2.9 crore. The centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” he said.

The Corporation would complete storm-water drain work in one week. Following the orders from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the civic officials had improved preparedness for the monsoon, he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / water supply

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.