Tasmac hikes prices; beer up ₹10 per bottle

Tasmac regulars will now have to shell out more to buy their favourite tipple, as prices have been increased. The revenue increase for the State from this is expected to be in the range of ₹2,000 crore.

Starting Thursday, a quarter bottle (180ml) of Indian Made Foreign Spirits (IMFS) would cost ₹10 more. IMFS prices were last hiked during October 2017. After a period of five years, the cash cow of the Tamil Nadu government has increased beer prices by ₹10 per full bottle. The price of beer was last hiked in November 2014.

According to government sources, the price increase would fetch an additional revenue of over ₹2,000 crore to the State’s coffers.

For the year 2018-2019, the government earned a revenue to the tune of ₹31,157 crore through Tasmac. On an average, it sells liquor worth ₹70 to ₹75 crore on normal days and during weekends, the collection goes up to ₹90 crore. During key festivals, which include Diwali and New Year, sales cross the ₹100-crore mark.

