TANKER Foundation invites nominations, entries for two awards

September 16, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TANKER Foundation has invited nominations for the annual award “The Renny Abraham TANKER Foundation Love for Service Award 2024” for the most outstanding doctor in India and rendered service to the poor. There will be a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a citation and a gold medallion, according to a press release.

TANKER and K.V. George Foundation have invited applications for the annual award for the most outstanding young researcher in Nephrology in India, the K.V. George Kottukulam Memorial TANKER Foundation Younger Investigator Award 2024, the release said. It will carry a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, a citation and a gold medallion.

The last date to submit nominations for both categories is December 15. The awards would be given on January 25, 2024 at the TANKER Annual Awards Nite in Chennai.

For details, call 044-28341635, 044-43090998 or mail at info@tankerfoundation.org.

