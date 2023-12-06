HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tangedco extends bill payment date till December 18

The date extension comes in the wake of Cyclone Michaung affecting the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu

December 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tangedco has extended the last date for payment of electricity bills for Chennai and neighbouring three districts to December 18.

The date extension comes in the wake of Cyclone Michaung affecting the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

In a press release, the Electricity department has said that the extension is for those consumers whose last date for payment of bi-monthly period falls from December 4 to 7. Also in case of consumers who have not paid between December 4 and 6 and for which they have paid penalty, the penalty amount would be deducted in the next payment cycle, it added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.