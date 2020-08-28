Chennai

Tamil Nadu government sanctions ₹60.10 crore to Chennai Corporation for fight against COVID-19

Greater Chennai Corporation health staff conducting COVID-19 testing for vendors at NSC Bose Road, in Chennai on Thursday. Photograph used for representational purposes only

Greater Chennai Corporation health staff conducting COVID-19 testing for vendors at NSC Bose Road, in Chennai on Thursday. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The State government has sanctioned ₹60.10 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) towards procuring various goods and equipment necessary in the fight against COVID-19.

According to a government order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Mitigation Department, ₹60.10 crore was being sanctioned towards procuring PPE, masks, thermal scanners and testing, disinfection equipment, machinery and related consumables.

The Commissioner of GCC had sent a proposal to sanction a sum of ₹162.69 crore towards procurement of PPE, masks, thermal scanners and testing, disinfection equipment, transportation and food arrangements, administration, community intervention programmes, home isolation and critical electrical installations.

However, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration noted that some of the expenses incurred were not eligible to be covered under the State Disaster Response Fund.

