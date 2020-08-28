Tamil Nadu government sanctions ₹60.10 crore to Chennai Corporation for fight against COVID-19

The State government has sanctioned ₹60.10 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) towards procuring various goods and equipment necessary in the fight against COVID-19.
According to a government order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Mitigation Department, ₹60.10 crore was being sanctioned towards procuring PPE, masks, thermal scanners and testing, disinfection equipment, machinery and related consumables.
The Commissioner of GCC had sent a proposal to sanction a sum of ₹162.69 crore towards procurement of PPE, masks, thermal scanners and testing, disinfection equipment, transportation and food arrangements, administration, community intervention programmes, home isolation and critical electrical installations.
However, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration noted that some of the expenses incurred were not eligible to be covered under the State Disaster Response Fund.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath