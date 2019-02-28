Students can call 104 for counselling

In view of the examinations, the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline, 104, will provide psychological counselling for students and parents during March.

A team comprising psychologists, doctors and nurses will provide counselling on various aspects such as preparing for exams with positive outlook, approaching exams constructively, overcoming anxiety and distraction, diet and sleep pattern and overcoming parental and peer pressure.

The counselling service will be available throughout March and then one week ahead of the results, a press release said.