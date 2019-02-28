Students can call 104 for counselling

In view of the examinations, the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline, 104, will provide psychological counselling for students and parents during March.
A team comprising psychologists, doctors and nurses will provide counselling on various aspects such as preparing for exams with positive outlook, approaching exams constructively, overcoming anxiety and distraction, diet and sleep pattern and overcoming parental and peer pressure.
The counselling service will be available throughout March and then one week ahead of the results, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor