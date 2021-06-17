Stalin visits ration shops

Chief Minister reviews the distribution of compensation

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited six ration shops in the city on Wednesday to review the distribution of cash assistance and relief kits to card holders.

Mr. Stalin visited shops in Alwarpet, Nandanam and Llyods Colony.

The State government had announced a cash assistance of ₹4,000 to each of the rice ration card holders across the State, in view of the hardship faced by the people in the face of COVID-19 and the lockdown.

The assistance is being made in two instalments and the second instalment is being distributed from this week. The government has been distributing dry ration kits to eligible customers.

Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin accompanied the Chief Minister.