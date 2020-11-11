Sriperumbudur airport project figures in NIP

The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has added the Sriperumbudur Airport Development Project to the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). Adding this project to the NIP will help in attracting global investors and investments.
The State government had come up with the Sriperumbudur Airport Development Project with an outlay of ₹15,000 crore. This project involves aviation infrastructure development and the current status of the project is “idea stage” and is being developed through the EPC route. As per the details provided on the website, the estimated start date of this project is March 2021 and will be wrapped up by April 2023. A source said the Centre is very keen on the project and was helping in scouting for investors.
Ten years ago, the Airports Authority of India conducted a feasibility study at the location and submitted a report to the State government. But later the site was changed and the State government began looking for other sites such as Parandur and Cheyyur too. AAI had also done a feasibility study for one of the sites last year.
