Spot fines for road traffic rule violations increased in Tamil Nadu

Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Tamil Nadu government has increased the spot fines for traffic violations in pursuance of the amendments made by the Centre.

Now, if a motorist is found driving in a rash and negligent manner and using handheld communication devices while driving or riding, she or he will have to pay a fine of ₹1,000 for the first time and ₹10,000 for the second offence.

Under the new provisions, using motor vehicles for racing or trials of speed on public roads will attract ₹5,000 in fine for the first violation and ₹10,000 for the second time. If a motorist fails to give way to an ambulance or fire engine or other emergency vehicles, she or he will have to pay a fine of ₹10,000. Blowing the horn unnecessarily will attract ₹1,000 in fine for the first violation and ₹2,000 for the second time.

The government has issued an order revising the spot fines. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, given the increase in the number of vehicles across the States, has said it is inevitable to enhance the compounding fee for violations in an attempt to reduce the number of accidents. In 2019, the Centre enacted the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act and enhanced the fine amounts for certain offences punishable under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Pursuant to the amendment, the Transport Commissioner of Tamil Nadu sent a proposal to the government.

The Home Department has issued a notification in its gazette revising the penalties.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said the new fines would come into force from October 28 in the city. He said, “We used to impose fines of ₹100-₹500 for violations such as driving without helmet. The new provision stipulates imposition of ₹500 for non-wearing of helmet for the first time and ₹1,500 for the second-time offence. Likewise, the fine amount is ₹500 for stop-line violation for the first time and ₹1,500 for the second time. For the offence of drunk driving, a fine of ₹10,000 has already been in force.”

“Racing was a challenge for the traffic police in the city. Earlier, it was a fine of ₹500; now, we can impose a fine of ₹5,000 for the first offence. For the second offence, we can impose ₹10,000 and above. The fine amount has increased two or three times for certain violations...,” he added. “We will recalibrate e-challan machines so that we will commence imposing new rates in the next week.”

A spot fine of ₹500 will be collected for violations such as contravention of any provision of the Motor Vehicles Act or any rules; failure to renew the registration of motor vehicles; violation of the mandatory traffic signs; and failure to produce the driving licence. A fine of ₹2,000 will be collected from the motorist if he is found disobedient to the orders of the authority.

