Sparrow count on the rise in north Chennai areas, finds a local estimation

Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

More north Chennai households are now finding sparrows chirping in their balconies or backyards . Sparrow population is on the rise, finds a local estimation by Koodugal Trust, a city-based voluntary organisation working towards their conservation.

There has been a 10% increase in sparrow count in north Chennai areas over the past three or four years. D. Ganeshan, convener, Koodugal - Nest (Network for Environment Sustainability Trust), and his team have made and distributed nearly 2,000 nest boxes in north Chennai alone.

“We found that nearly 50% of such nest boxes are occupied now. We are also documenting the sparrows spotted in various areas. More residents are now interested in having nest boxes in their homes,” he said.

The organisation that aims at spreading awareness on the declining population of the birds in urban areas is engaged in converting large school campuses into sparrow sanctuaries. Birds are already being spotted in such sanctuaries set up in two schools at Tiruvottiyur. One more school will have a sparrow sanctuary this month.

“We have noticed sparrow counts go up in areas such as Royapuram, Tiruvottiyur and Tondiarpet. We found that sparrows also need unpaved and soil surface to thrive apart from water. It took a long time for them to settle in nest boxes in areas like Perambur,” said Mr.Ganeshan.

This World Sparrow Day, falling on March 20, Koodugal plans to distribute ‘Sparrow Saver award’ to those who were involved in sparrow conservation and also documentation. It also plans to organise workshops along with Lennox International to provide hands-on training on nest box making for 300 students in Chennai and Palani.

“We also plan to hold photo exhibitions of the sparrows spotted in the areas and also about other birds to enlighten students. We are now distributing nest boxes to students across the State. We aim to provide 10,000 nest boxes this fiscal free of cost,” Mr. Ganeshan said.