Southern Railway Ticketing Data Centre gets SKOCH award for excellence in governance

Ticketing Peripherals Management System gets ‘Order of Merit’ in innovation category

The Ticketing Data Centre of the Southern Railway has been selected for the silver medal of the SKOCH Excellence in Governance awards in the “governance” category for 2022.

The Ticketing Peripherals Management System (TPMS), which was the second entry of the Southern Railway, has been given the certificate of the “Order of Merit” in the Innovation category.

In a press release, the railways said the Ticketing Data Centre that replaced the old data centre on September 1, last year, has several innovative features for ease of train ticket booking across various verticals for Passenger Reservation System (PRS), Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) and the mobile ticketing system, for three zones of Southern Railway, South-Western Railway and South-Central Railway. The data centre had been used by various departments of the railways.

In the new centre, the Southern Railway embedded technological instrumentation under one roof of uninterrupted power supply, precision air conditioning system, Integrated Building Management System and Disaster Management System, with a foresight to have a life of more than three decades.

The Ticketing Peripherals Management System (TPMS) application was selected for the ease of ticket booking to thousands of commuters through the mobile web-based application, the release said.