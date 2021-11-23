Six held for attempt to rob petrol bunk

The Baluchetty Chatram police on Monday arrested six men, who allegedly attacked a petrol bunk employee with a knife and attempted to rob a money case from him.

On Sunday, the gang entered the fuel station near Baluchetty Chatram and noticed that all the employees were sleeping inside the office. The gang called the employees in the guise of seeking an address. One of the employees, Manikandan, stepped out of the office and was answering their queries when two others started attacking Mr. Manikandan with a knife.

The gang attempted to snatch the bag with money and sped away as employees chased them. Mr. Manikandan, who was injured, was rushed to a hospital, and the police were informed.

The police registered a case, and with the help of CCTV camera footage, nabbed all six men on Monday evening.

The accused were identified as Sathish, 23, Emmanuel, 18, Balajiraja, 19, Praveen, 18, Jegan Raj, 20, and Mathiyazhagan, 18.