Search on for YouTuber who abused girls

The Pulianthope cyber crime cell has intensified its effort to trace Madan OP, a YouTuber, following complaints that he used obscene language to shame teenage girls in his videos.

Though the game PUBG is banned, a few are still playing it illegally. Madan, alias Madhan OP, runs a channel based on the game. The police said his viewers were between the ages of 10 and 25. Recently, while playing with teenage girls, he used abusive words during matches.

A police officer said, “We have received two complaints and will register a case after receiving legal opinion. We are also tracing his whereabouts as he is not available at the given address.”

Efforts are on to block his two YouTube channels.