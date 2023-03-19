Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam festival to be held in Gujarat

March 19, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers, praised the Tamil people for giving shelter to thousands of Saurashtrians who migrated down south from Gujarat to the State and have become part of the Tamil culture at the inauguration of the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam at a function held in the city on March 19.

The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam is to be celebrated in Gujarat from April 17 to 26. Mr. Mandaviya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for planning this event, similar to the Kasi Tamil Sangamam held recently. He said the Sangamam would showcase the historic link between Somnath and Rameshwaram. Mr. Mandaviya also launched the logo, theme song and web portal of the sangamam.

L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, pointed out the Saurashtrians who settled in various parts of this State have a special place for they are blessed to weave for the deities of important temples in the State.

Mr. Murugan recalled the famous playback singer T.M. Soundararajan belonging to the Saurashtra community remains in the heart of every Tamilian with his mesmerising songs.

BJP state president K. Annamalai said nearly 21 lakh Saurashtrians are living in the State and this festival would pave way for cementing the link the State had with Gujarat.

Gujarat State Ministers Kunwarji Bavalia and Jagdish Vishwakarma would also come on the occasion.

The 10-day Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam would have several cultural events to be held in famous venues including Somnath, Dwarka and the Statue of Unity.