Residents rescue baby girl from sunshade at apartment building near Avadi

The infant landed on the roof after she slipped from her mother’s grasp while they were playing on the balcony of a fourth-floor apartment

April 28, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A screen grab of the rescue that went viral.

A screen grab of the rescue that went viral. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A baby girl who was stuck on the edge of a temporary sunshade of an apartment building near Avadi was rescued by neighbours on Sunday. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Egmore and is doing fine.

A senior officer of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said the seven-month-old baby along with her parents Venkatesh and Ramya lived on the fourth floor of the apartment complex in Thirumullaivoyal. On Sunday, when Ms. Ramya was playing with her daughter on the balcony, her hands slipped, and the baby landed on the temporary sunshade below.

Noticing the infant on the edge of the roof, residents on the ground floor held a tautly stretched bed sheet, hoping to catch her safely in case she falls. Meanwhile, a few men broke open a glass window on the second floor of the building and tried to rescue the baby. One of them managed to grab hold of the infant, and with help of the others, safely got her down from the sunshade.

The video of the rescue went viral on social media.

