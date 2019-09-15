Chennai residents list traffic problems in their areas to Police Commissioner

A couple of days after a young woman was run over by a water tanker after an illegal banner fell on her, the Chennai City police conducted a traffic grievance meeting at Egmore on Saturday.

Held at the Rajarathinam stadium at short notice, the meeting was attended by about 100 people, mainly autorickshaw drivers and traders.

One of the petitioners wanted traffic to be streamlined on General Patters Road, where auto parts shops are lined up on both sides.

“Brokers jump in front of moving cars and bikes to advertise about shops. This can cause accidents. They make obscene gestures to women. Based on our police complaint, a patrol vehicle was stationed on the stretch. However, once the vehicle left, they started harassing motorists again,” said D. Ajit Kumar, committee member, Madras Motor Parts Dealers Association.

“Prior to the change in traffic movement, customers used to park cars on one side of the road. We want a similar practice to be restored,” one of them said.

Representatives of Seethamal Colony Residents Association said they wanted speed breakers installed in their area. “Buses are parked on one side of the road. This poses as a hurdle for garbage clearance and anti-social elements misuse the cover,” said A. Sridharan, president of the association.

Eateries without NOC

Suhasini Fredrick from Harrington Road had a list of complaints. She suspected that many eateries on the stretch were functioning without NOC from the traffic police and wanted it to be checked. “The bollards are broken and vehicles are parked on the pavement. There are no traffic policemen after 6 p.m.,” she said.

Many petitioners felt that they were informed about the event only Friday evening. “They should have announced this in advance,” said M. Kumaresan, a resident of Egmore.

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, who inaugurated the meet, said similar meetings will be held in all police districts in the coming weeks.

Besides, law and order grievance meetings would be held in three police districts in the coming week. The residents should submit petitions in their respective police stations first.