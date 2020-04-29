Residents’ associations in Chennai pitch in during the coronavirus lockdown

Various residents welfare associations have been pitching in to alleviate the problems of the labourers stranded in the city.

Members of New Colony Residents Welfare Society, Chromepet, have been distributing more than 200 food packets daily throughout the month of April.

Social activist V. Santhanam of Chromepet said, “funds amounting to ₹1.50 lakh were collected through contributions from residents of New Colony and People Awareness Centre, and used for distributing 200 food packets to people residing in poor-income localities through volunteers.”

He said the residents welfare society had distributed more than 500 provision packets comprising vegetables and other items to 100 labourers stranded in the locality.

Similarly, Srimathi Santhanam, through the family-owned Sri Saranagadhi Trust, has distributed cash relief of ₹1,000 each to 20 archakas and workers of temples located in and around Pallavaram and Chromepet.

Shree Agarwal Samaj has been distributing ration kits to the poor in various parts of the city and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Thiruvallur. The Samaj consisting of more 1,200 families have distributed 12,000 provision kits valued at ₹72 lakh in Red Hills, Tondiarpet, Vyasarpadi, Ambattur, Ponneri, Avadi, Madhavaram, Tiruttani and Chengelpet. The Samaj has also contributed ₹32 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.