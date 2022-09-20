Watch | RB Bhakaran looks back on six decades of being an artist

The Hindu Bureau September 20, 2022 15:09 IST

Artist RB Bhaskaran looks back on 60 years of being an artist, teacher and mentor as his biography launches amid an art show at the DOT School of Design

Meet RB Bhaskaran, an artist and teacher. He was the former principal of Government College of Fine Arts, former principal of the College of Art, Kumbakonam, and ex-chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi Delhi. Bhaskaran spent the last six decades bringing academic rigour and creative technique to the Madras Art Movement. He is still an active mentor to the Indian art fraternity. Bhaskaran continues to emphasise the importance of discipline, structure and constant reinvention, on canvas and in life. He has recently launched a biography titled Navigating Culture Through Formal Aesthetics – Six Decades of RB Bhaskaran’s Journey by Ashrafi S Bhagat. It was held at the DOT School of Design, at Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai. To accompany the launch, about 60 of the artists’ paintings from his personal collection punctuate the college’s gallery walls. Read more here



