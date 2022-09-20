Meet RB Bhaskaran, an artist and teacher. He was the former principal of Government College of Fine Arts, former principal of the College of Art, Kumbakonam, and ex-chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi Delhi.
Bhaskaran spent the last six decades bringing academic rigour and creative technique to the Madras Art Movement. He is still an active mentor to the Indian art fraternity.
Bhaskaran continues to emphasise the importance of discipline, structure and constant reinvention, on canvas and in life.
He has recently launched a biography titled Navigating Culture Through Formal Aesthetics – Six Decades of RB Bhaskaran’s Journey by Ashrafi S Bhagat. It was held at the DOT School of Design, at Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai. To accompany the launch, about 60 of the artists’ paintings from his personal collection punctuate the college’s gallery walls.
