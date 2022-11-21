Rainy days ahead for Chennai, north Tamil Nadu

November 21, 2022 02:32 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The cool weather in the city and some parts of the State will continue for the next few days as Chennai, north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will get rain.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department said the low pressure area over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal had turned into a depression over the Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. It has moved nearly northwestward and lies 580 km east of Jaffna, 600 km east of Karaikal and 630 km southeast of Chennai. It may continue to have its intensity and move west-northwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next 48 hours, officials said.

On November 21, there is likely to be heavy rain at isolated places in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry. In south Tamil Nadu, there may be light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning. On November 22, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore districts may receive heavy rain.

In the next 48 hours, Chennai’s weather will be generally cloudy. “Moderate to heavy rain, with thunderstorm and lightning, is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 22-23 degrees Celsius respectively,” an official said.

Since the sea will be rough, fishermen are advised against venturing into the Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal from November 20 to November 22.

During the 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, Kuzhithurai in Kanniyakumari district recorded the highest rainfall of 2 cm.