Prime Minister Modi lays foundation for five NH projects in T.N.

The Prime Minister inaugurated through video conference, a 10-km stretch of Coimbatore – Mettupalayam section of NH-181, which was strengthened at a cost of ₹23 crore; a high-level bridge across the Thenpennai river in Puducherry – Nagapattinam section of NH-32 constructed at a cost of ₹27 crore; and a flyover at Periyanaickenpalayam junction, in Coimbatore, constructed at a cost of ₹99 crore

March 11, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation for five projects in the State, including the work for improving the alignment of Thoppur Ghat Section in Dharmapuri – Salem section of NH-44.

The work is to be taken up a cost of ₹905 crore and involves construction of a 4-km-long elevated highway and improvement of the existing alignment, which will facilitate safe travel through the ghat area.

Work will be taken up to widen into four lanes, the existing two-lane-wide stretches of Chennai – Tirupati National Highway from Tiruvallur to Tamil Nadu / Andhra Pradesh border section for a distance of 44 km at a cost of ₹1,376 crore.

Widening of 48 km of Coimbatore to Chidambaram section of NH-81 costing ₹275 crore and widening 43 km of NH-532 (Cuddalore – Vriddhachalam Road) and construction of 4-km-long Achambattu bypass on NH-85 at a cost of ₹260 crore will be undertaken.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated through video conference, a 10-km stretch of Coimbatore – Mettupalayam section of NH-181, which was strengthened at a cost of ₹23 crore; a high-level bridge across the Thenpennai river in Puducherry – Nagapattinam section of NH-32 constructed at a cost of ₹27 crore; and a flyover at Periyanaickenpalayam junction, in Coimbatore, constructed at a cost of ₹99 crore.

