Port-Maduravoyal corridor may be redesigned, says Gadkari

Centre seeks waiver of royalty on steel, aggregate for project

The Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor is likely to be re-designed into a double-decker project and have six to eight lanes, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media after meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Gadkari said he had suggested this idea to the Chief Minister since the State government had sought more ramps. The fresh design would ensure that the corridor serves the public for at least 20 years, he said.

But since it would involve an increase in cost from ₹3,100 crore to ₹5,000 crore, Mr. Gadkari sought a waiver of SGST on steel and cement and royalty for sand and aggregate for the project. “It would lead to a notional loss of revenue to the State. But it would be of international standards and serve its purpose. The Centre and the National Highways Authority of India would bear the remaining cost,” he said, adding that Mr. Palaniswami had said he would hold discussions on the proposal and get back to him.

During the meeting, representatives of the State government had stressed the need for widening two stretches of NH 45 between Guduvanchery and Chettipunniyam and from Maduravoyal to Sriperumbudur NH4 into eight-lane roads. “It would cost ₹700 crore, and we have given an assurance that the projects would be taken up. But the State government has to ensure the availability of land,” he said.

Mr. Gadkari, who thanked the Chief Minister for agreeing to provide land for the proposed multi-modal logistics park near Chennai, said the plan was to put it out to tender by January 2021.

He said he had no objection to the handing over of NH 136 and NH 544H to the State government.

The Union Minister also requested the State government to expedite the process of land acquisition for various projects in the State.