HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poonamallee records highest rainfall of 34 cm; 14 places in Chennai receive extremely heavy rains

Light to moderate rains forecast for TN

December 05, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles and people travelling through the stagnant water in Velacherry after heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Michaung on Tuesday.

Vehicles and people travelling through the stagnant water in Velacherry after heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Michaung on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

During the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts witnessed widespread rains. A total of 14 places experienced extremely heavy rains, 29 places very heavy rains and 15 places heavy rains. Poonamallee recorded the highest rainfall of 34 cm.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre here has forecast that light to moderate rains are likely to occur over a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till Friday.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said that the severe cyclonic storm Michaung had made landfall south of Bapatla between 12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. It was likely to weaken and move northwards.

For Chennai city on Wednesday, the forecast is given as partly cloudy skies and there is a likelihood of light/moderate rain in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 25 degree Celsius.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.