Police on lookout for male model in sexual harassment case

Published - May 16, 2024 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Royapettah police are on the lookout for a male model who tried to sexually harass a 28-year-old woman from Kerala on Wednesday.

The police said Siddarth worked as a model and had advertised that he was looking for a woman model. A woman from Kochi in Kerala had applied for the post. Siddarth informed her to visit Chennai for the final interview. She was asked to come to a hotel on R.K. Salai on Wednesday. When the woman arrived, Siddarth tried to misbehave with her. The woman fled and filed a complaint at the Royapettah police station. 

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Siddarth for sexual harassment.

