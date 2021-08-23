Police constable suspended for graft

Video of act goes viral on social media, messaging platforms

A police constable, attached to the Intelligence Service (IS), has been placed under suspension following a video of him receiving a bribe went viral on social media and mobile messaging platforms. Police sources said Kumathanathan was working as a constable at the Egmore police station. The video showed him receiving cash from a person selling liquor illegally near the Egmore railway station.

During inquiry, he told senior officers that he had received money for filling petrol. He has been placed under suspension.

The police have launched an investigation to trace Shanmugam, who was seen selling the illegal liquor, and his associates.