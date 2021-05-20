Chennai

Over 21,000 vehicles seized in last six days

The police booked 17,602 cases for lockdown violations, and 21,004 vehicles were impounded in the last six days.

As the lockdown was enforced from May 14, personnel established vehicle checking points at more than 150 spots.

The Law and Order and Traffic police have been preventing unnecessary movement on roads. Since Tuesday, they have also been insisting on e-registration to move between police station limits.

On Wednesday, the police booked 3,502 cases for lockdown violations and impounded 4,772 vehicles due to lack of e-registration or other documents substantiating the reasons for being outside.

