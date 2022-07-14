‘Dedication of nurses during the pandemic saved many lives’

Nursing course’ graduation day was held at CMC in Vellore

Supriya Sahu,Additional chief secretary TamilNadu Government (Environment, Climate change and Forest) giving away a certificate to a student of the College of Nursing at CMC, Vellore, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Services rendered by nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic was immense as they worked hard and compassionately, said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, at the 112th graduation day of the College of Nursing at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore on Wednesday.

Speaking at the function, Ms. Sahu, who was the chief guest, said the dedication of nurses in testing times such as the pandemic, helped save many lives. “You [graduates] should not leave your profession under any circumstances. You should also be bold to report any crime,” she said.

She further congratulated male nurses for breaking the stereotype that nursing was a profession for women. She encouraged women to have gender equality in the profession.

A total of 284 nursing students received their degrees at the function.

Awards presented

The Alice Gnanamuthu memorial gold medal for the best all-round student was bagged by A. Kuruvilla. The Madhabi Chakravarty Memorial Prize for the best academic student in B.Sc nursing programme went to Jemima Kanmani, and the S. Alice Jane David Memorial Gold Medal for the all-round student in diploma nursing programme was bagged by S. Karan.

The best outgoing student gold medal in the diploma nursing program and the Madhabi Chakravarty memorial prize was awarded to P. Hashini.

On the occasion, J.V. Peter, Director of CMC; Solomon Sathish Kumar, Principal, CMC; Vathsala Sadan, Dean, College of Nursing; and Bala Seetharaman, Nursing Superintendent, participated.