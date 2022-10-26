Northeast monsoon likely by 29 October; Chennai and other districts to get rain

In Chennai, there will be cloudy weather for the next two days

In Chennai, there will be cloudy weather for the next two days

The northeast monsoon is likely to set over southeast peninsular India around October 29 and as a result, there is likely to be rain over Chennai city and Tamil Nadu, according to the latest bulletin of the Meterology department.

As the north-easterly winds have set in the lower troposphere levels over Bay of Bengal and south peninsular India, the northeast monsoon rain is likely to start by the end of this week. Also, the department has said, there lies a cyclonic circulation in the west central region, and adjoining south west Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric levels.

After some dry weather for the last few days, residents of the city can look forward to pleasant weather in the next 48 hours as there may be light or moderate showers in Chennai. As far as Tamil Nadu, Karikal and Puducherry is concerned, light rain may begin from Thursday in isolated areas. For two days, October 28 and October 29, rain, accompanied by isolated thunderstorm and lightning, may occur.

On October 30, heavy to very heavy rain may strike at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

In other places like Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchi, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Theni, Karur, Kallakurichi, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts too, there may be heavy rain in isolated places.

In Chennai, there will be cloudy weather for the next two days. “Light or moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 34 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively,” the department has said.