GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT seeks report from TNPCB on ammonia gas leak in Ennore

The Bench also wants the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health to submit a report of its own, and included it, the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, and the Fisheries Department as respondents in the case

January 03, 2024 07:18 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
In the late hours of December 26, ammonia gas leaked from pipelines used to transfer the gas from ships to the storage tanks of Coromandel International Limited in Ennore.

In the late hours of December 26, ammonia gas leaked from pipelines used to transfer the gas from ships to the storage tanks of Coromandel International Limited in Ennore. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on the ammonia gas leak from Coromandel International Limited in Ennore.

Hearing a suo motu case on the gas leak, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati on Tuesday included the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, and the Fisheries Department as respondents and also sought a report from DISH.

The Bench asked the counsel appearing for the TNPCB if safety inspections are done regularly at Coromandel, a fertilizer manufacturing company, that handles ammonia, to prevent such mishaps. To this, the counsel said there were two aspects — environmental and safety — and while the TNPCB was responsible for one, industrial accidents came under the ambit of DISH.

In the late hours of December 26, ammonia gas leaked from pipelines used to transfer the gas from ships to the storage tanks of the unit during the pre-cooling process done over 30 hours prior to the actual transfer process. The vapour pressure maintained in the pipeline is said to have dropped, causing gas bubbles to seep out.

Mr. Korlapati asked if there was a chance that the leak happened from the storage tank. “I strongly feel the leakage is not only from the pipe. It took 20 minutes for them to arrest [the leak]. If it was only residual ammonia in the pipes which leaked, it would have automatically been contained, but it said the gas was felt half a kilometre away,” he said.

However, the counsels said the strong winds pushed the gas fumes further south. The Bench inquired about the fish mortality due to the gas leak in the sea and adjourned the case to January 8.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.