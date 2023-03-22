NCW wants T.N. police chief to take action on sexual harassment complaints against teacher of Kalakshetra Foundation

March 22, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Commission of Women has issued a tweet directing the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu to file an FIR against a teacher accused of sexually harassing minor students in Kalakshetra, Chennai.

However, DGP C. Sylendra Babu has said he has not received any formal communication from the National Commission for Women (NCW). However, he acknowledged that the NCW had posted on social media directing him to take action against the teacher and the director of the institute, for shielding the former.

The NCW further sought a thorough, fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. The guilty must be arrested at the earliest and the victims coming forward should be provided all necessary assistance in the matter. A detailed action taken report must be sent to NCW with an inquiry to be initiated in case of the report not being satisfactory.

The issue of sexual harassment by a prominent male teacher and dancer at the Kalakshetra has come to the limelight because of recent media reports. Hundreds of students reportedly complained against a senior teacher of the Kalakshetra Foundation. However, the internal complaints committee of the institute, in addition to exonerating the teacher of the charges, went on to issue a gag order on students and staff of the foundation from further discussing this subject, media reports said.