Nation-building is everyone’s responsibility, says Shashi Tharoor

January 26, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nation-building is everyone’s responsibility - be it an entrepreneur, a homemaker or a businessman. No one can remain aloof or disinterested in politics as the business and entrepreneurial environment is decided by politicians, MP Shashi Tharoor said on Friday. Participating in an interactive session, ‘Republic Day Lunch Interaction’, along with Praveen Chakravarty, Chairman, All India Professionals’ Congress Public Intellectual, on the ‘Role of Entrepreneurs in Building a Progressive India’, Mr. Tharoor said the vision of businessmen should be focused on creating a better India.

Further, Mr. Tharoor said the Congress liberalised the economy in 1991-92 and the party believes in the freedom of entrepreneurs, who facilitate the growth of the country’s economy. “The party differs with other parties only in terms of the profits that accrue and in making available to the poor, who have been left out, the revenue generated in a prospering economy,” he said.

At the interactive session held at ITC Grand Chola in Guindy, Mr. Chakravarty pointed out that the party was against cronyism or monopoly of a sector.

Mr. Tharoor also spoke about the role played by the government in allotting funds for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and the importance of introducing a law to regulate fake news and deepfakes created through Artificial Intelligence.

Mr. Tharoor, delivering his introductory speech at the interactive session, highlighted the major challenges faced by entrepreneurs in the country, including the lack of capital and financing, the red tape encountered by entrepreneurs starting a business, the absence of skill development, poor telecommunication and electricity, and road infrastructure.

The event ended with a question-and-answer session with young entrepreneurs.