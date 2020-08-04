Nainar Nagendran expressesdisillusionment with BJP

At a time when prominent functionaries are quitting the BJP and rejoining their parent parties, senior leader Nainar Nagendran on Monday expressed his disillusionment with the national party over the “lack of importance” being given to him.

Mr. Nagendran, a former Minister and prominent leader who quit the ruling AIADMK after Jayalalithaa’s death and joined the BJP, told The Hindu, “It is disappointing that many capable people are leaving the party. The leadership should recognise their abilities and give them proper posts.”

Referring to the recent exits of S.K. Vedarathinam and Arcot R. Srinivasan, who rejoined the DMK and the AIADMK, he said, “Mr. Vedarathinam and Mr. Srinivasan were given dummy posts, and hence, they left.”

‘Just one among 10 VPs’

Mr. Nagendran, among those touted as successor to Tamilisai Soundararajan as the State BJP president, rued that he had been made just one among the 10 party vice-presidents in Tamil Nadu. “They could have at least given [me] the post of general secretary. I was not aspiring for the party president’s post,” he said.

He denied that he was in talks with the DMK.

“I am not leaving the BJP. I joined the BJP as Amma (Jayalalithaa) is not there anymore, and Mr. Modi was doing well. I did get a seat to contest the Parliamentary election, and I polled 3.5 lakh votes and lost by the lowest margin in the BJP,” he said.

Mr. Nagendran said he now had doubts whether he was not being given due respect or if something was lacking in him. “I joined the BJP from the ruling party. So there is no question of hankering for power. I hope the party leadership gives proper recognition to the cadre and ensures that the deserving ones don’t leave. Even now, many are ready to join the BJP. But people here are not accommodative enough,” he said.

When asked about the concerns raised by Mr. Nagendran, State unit president L. Murugan said the party had inducted a large number of people since he took charge.

“I have been in touch with Mr. Nagendran. I will not allow the existing leaders to be sidelined. Everything is going on smoothly, and everyone would be taken care of,” he added.