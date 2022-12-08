NAF conducts buyer-seller meet for FPOs

December 08, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Agro Foundation conducted a State-level buyer-seller meet on Thursday to facilitate interaction between farmers and potential buyers.

The meet was for the benefit of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), a platform that increases the accessibility and availability of cheaper agricultural inputs to small and marginal farmers with the aim of developing a sustainable business model and ensure ease of marketing.

“In today’s event, buyers gave presentations on topics such as export opportunities and regional commodity procurement,” said Ramasubramaniyan Ramanathan, executive director, NAF. In this way, farmers were informed about the market and buyers’ requirements regarding quality and quantity and could continue their conversations beyond the day.

Buyers can avoid trade agents and instead directly buy from farmers and sellers can a fair price directly to both parties.

“We are promoting several FPOs and these interactions will allow private companies to directly contact sellers”, said S. Natarajan, director, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business.