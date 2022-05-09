Mylapore couple killed with cricket bat, knife: police

Two bodies handed over to a relative after post-mortem

The two persons arrested for the murder of the couple in Mylapore had used a cricket bat and knife, said police sources.

On Saturday, Srikanth and his wife Anuradha of Mylapore were murdered by their domestic aide Krishna and his associate Ravi at their house hours after they returned home from U.S. The accused took their bodies to a couple’s farmhouse on East Coast Road and buried them there. The accused were arrested near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh by the police within five hours after one of the relatives lodged a complaint.

The bodies were exhumed and the police found the victims in the sitting position. The accused had closed the pit with boulders. The bodies were taken to Government Chengalpattu Hospital and a post-mortem was conducted.

The police handed over the bodies to a relative.