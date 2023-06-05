Modified diet plan launched for prisoners in Tamil Nadu

June 05, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

CHENNAI The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services on Monday launched a modified diet plan for the prisoners following a recommendation of an expert committee.

In April, the Minister for Law, Courts and Prisons S.Regupathy announced in the Assembly that based on the report of the expert committee and in the interest of the prisoners’ welfare, the existing diet pattern of prisoners would be modified with enhanced diet, at an additional cost of ₹26 crore per annum.

In pursuance of this announcement, Mr. Regupathy launched the diet programme at Central Prison, Puzhal, Chennai, on the eve of the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Amaraesh Pujari, DGP/Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, R. Kanagaraj, DIG of Prisons (headquarters), A. Murugesan, DIG of Prisons, Chennai Range and other officers participated in the event.

Wheat upma, pongal-sambar, chappathi, egg, lemon rice, idly-sambar, pudhina rice will be part of the new menu for breakfast. Earlier, mostly rice gruel was served to the prisoners.

Rice, rasam, vegetable curry, curd, kesari, ghee, banana will be served to both A and B class prisoners for lunch. Chicken will be served thrice to A class prisoners and twice to B class prisoners in a week.

Rice, sambar, rasam and chappathi will also be served for the dinner.