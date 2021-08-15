Chennai

Modern market to be opened in city

A ‘Modern Agricultural Marketing Centre’ will be set up on an investment of ₹1 crore at Kolathur in Chennai to make farm fresh vegetables available to the people, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam announced in the Assembly on Saturday.

Farm products

“The centre will house shops for farm produce, products of Farmer Producer Organisations, organic products and a solar-powered cold storage facility,” the Minister said while presenting the agriculture budget in the House.

Compost would be produced through solid waste management with the vegetable waste received daily at the centre.

“Through this centre, products will be sold to the consumers at fair prices, which will pave the way for the consumers and farmers to mutually get benefited,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2021 1:30:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/modern-market-to-be-opened-in-city/article35920229.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY