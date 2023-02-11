MIOT International celebrates 24th founder’s day by honouring staff

February 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

MIOT International celebrated its 24th Founder’s Day on Saturday.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, director, producer and writer, presented “Employee of the Year Award 2022” and “Beyond the Call of Duty” awards to staff of the hospital to mark the occasion.

Stating that dedication, hardwork and compassion goes into the field of medicine, she said the medical profession was not appreciated as much as it should be. She said she wanted to prepare a script to portray the other side of a doctor’s or nurse’s life.

Prithvi Mohandas, managing director, MIOT International, said: “When examining patients, we need to allow the patient to question, allow the patient’s choice, and understand their needs so that we can administer the correct treatment.” He stresses on the need to put the patient first.

“Earlier, our profession used to be referred to as allopathy…..Today, it is called modern scientific evidence-based medicine,” he said.

Karthikeyan Damodaran, director, vascular and interventional radiology at the hospital, elaborated on the biplane cone beam CT cath lab facility, while Vaheda, lead clinical coordinator and head, Rehab, spoke on the hospital’s rehabilitation centre.

P.V.A. Mohandas, founder, and Mallika Mohandas, chairman of MIOT International, were present.