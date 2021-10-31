Chennai

Meat stalls to be open on Deepavali

The State government on Saturday announced that meat stalls would be allowed to function on Deepavali on November 4.

However, they would remain shut in areas with a sizeable Jain population and Jain religious places in view of Mahavir Jayanti, an official release said.

The State government’s decision was taken after “considering the sentiments of the people” and representations received from various quarters in this regard, it said.

This year, Deepavali and Mahaveer Jayanti fall on November 4. Usually, meat stalls stay shut on the occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti.


