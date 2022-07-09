Marine Police Sailing Expedition 2022 begins

The expedition will reach Mandapam and return covering 500 nautical miles

DGP C. Sylendra Babu and Rear Admiral S. Venkatraman, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, flagging off the marine police sailing expedition in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The expedition will reach Mandapam and return covering 500 nautical miles

A Marine Police Sailing Expedition 2022 was launched by the Coastal Security Group (CSG) of Tamil Nadu police, in coordination with Royal Madras Yacht Club, on Saturday.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and Rear Admiral S. Venkatraman, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, flagged off the expedition.

The sailing expedition will go from Chennai to Mandapam and back, covering a distance of 500 nautical miles. The objective of the expedition is to have a safe and secure sea in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, create awareness among fishing community, which is the “eyes and ears” of the coastal security mechanism, and collect intelligence regarding discreet landing points if any, sources said.

“The sailing crew, comprising CSG personnel, will be interacting with the fishing community and make them aware of the coastal security mechanism and giving wide publicity to the CSG’s toll-free number 1093 to share any form of information of any suspicious activity along the coastline,” said Sandeep Mittal, Additional Director-General of Police, CSG, in a press release.