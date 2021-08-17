Kancheepuram police arrest history-sheeter

The Sunguvarchatram police in Kancheepuram district arrested history-sheeter N. Gunasekaran alias Padappai Guna for threatening a woman to hand over the property documents of her father.

A senior police official of Kancheepuram said Guna, a resident of Maduramangalam village in Sriperumbudur, who has several police cases pending against him, had sent goons to the house of Prabhavati (name changed), forcing her to handover the property documents belonging to her father.

The history-sheeter had given a loan to Ms. Prabhavati’s father for an amount of ₹2 lakh with the property as collateral. However, Ms. Prabhavati got a patta against the property and on hearing about this, Guna sent his goons and asked her to hand over the documents along with the patta.

Based on a complaint filed by Ms. Prabhavati, the police filed a case and arrested Guna and his associates on Monday. He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The police official said Guna had more than 24 cases of murder and attempted murder in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.