Kalakshetra’s response disappointing, says musician T.M. Krishna

March 27, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Chennai

Carnatic musician and writer T.M. Krishna has said the response of Kalakshetra to the complaints of sexual harassment and toxicity in the institution have been disappointing.

In a letter to S. Ramadorai, Chairman, Kalakshetra Foundation, Mr. Krishna said the lack of sensitivity, the aggressive tone and dismissiveness were unbecoming. He was also shocked to note that, in some quarters, the complaints raised were being turned into an attack on the institution.

In a statement released a few days ago, Mr. Ramadorai had said that a detailed inquiry into the allegations raised on social media of sexual harassment at Kalakshetra revealed that they were unfounded and baseless.

In his letter, a copy of which was shared with the media, Mr. Krishna said many students coming from small homes and towns were not in any position to challenge people above them. “As you know, no process of enquiry will be effective unless the atmosphere is caring and compassionate towards those who are alleging sexual abuse, in these cases, young students and alumni. When the place is so hierarchical, no one will speak freely and fearlessly,” he said.

He was raising this issue because he cared for the institution and the wellbeing of the hundreds of students who come to learn art. “I urge you to take necessary action to address these very serious complaints,” Mr Krishna said.