Junction boxes in Mylapore begin to look better

Many Electricity Board boxes in Mylapore are now more presentable. Where wires were jutting out precariously, they have been neatly tucked inside. Where the paint had peeled off exposing a rusting metal underneath, there is a fresh coat of paint.

For, the Tangedco division of Mylapore has been repairing and smartening up these boxes.

This initiative was sparked by a complaint a residents’ group brought to Tangedco. Jeth Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association drew the attention of Tangedco to a few faulty EB boxes in their neighbourhood.

Tangedco did not stop with servicing these boxes, but began to identify and repair other EB boxes in Mylapore that needed attention.

As a result, more than 300 fuse panels in the boxes have been replaced all around Mylapore, starting from MRC Nagar.

There were a variety of problems to be tackled.

The space around some of the decrepit EB boxes had been turned into a space for dumping garbage. In some areas, where road levels had risen alarmingly, EB boxes had to be raised to an even higher level.

Based on the nature of damage, various parts in a box were either repaired or replaced, especially in North and South Mada Streets, says C. Jayachandran, Executive Engineer of Tangedco, Mylapore.

“Since September 15, we have been repairing, and in some cases, replacing fuse panels and pillar boxes. We have also painted the outer shields of these boxes. In North Mada Street alone, we have given power supply to 60 pillar boxes,” he adds.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has been providing Tangedco officials with pipes, thereby making their work easier.

“Thanks to this help, we don’t have to dig the platform to re-lay the wires anymore. It has reduced our work time considerably,” notes Jayachandran.

Interestingly, the residents of Jeth Nagar have contributed ₹4,000 towards painting the EB boxes in their locality.

So far, 12 boxes have been painted.

“When the Jeth Nagar Residents Association was formed, each resident had given a subscription amount towards the association. Since this is a common cause and meant for the benefit of all residents in the neighbourhood, we decided to bankroll this initiative,” says Ravi Nandyala, a member of the Association.

Residents of other localities in the Mylapore region have also offered praise for Tangedco officials, in this matter.

Viswanathan K., president of Mylapore Residents Welfare Association, says, “They have taken swift action whenever we had a problem with the boxes. There were times when the wires in the boxes were exposed and posed a threat to the public. Now, the situation has improved.”