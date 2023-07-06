IOCL introduces petrol blended with 20% ethanol in T.N.

July 06, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) State head and Executive Director V. C. Asokan on Thursday announced that the company recently launched E20, petrol blended with 20% ethanol in 26 fuel outlets in the State. By March 2024, 66 more outlets will have this fuel.

Addressing presspersons here, he said the company already achieved 11% ethanol blending in petrol in the State and was working towards 20% blending before 2025. This, he said, would help reduce spending on crude oil. “We can increase the quantity of ethanol being blended but for that, vehicles have to be compatible. We are holding discussions with vehicle manufacturers for the same,” he said.

IOCL, Mr. Asokan said, was looking to establish pilot plants to produce green hydrogen in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The number of plants would be decided after working out the demand for the product, the availability of land and power.

Blending of bio-diesel with diesel had begun in the State with the company commencing blending at its Sankari terminal. Similar facilities would soon be established at Asanur and Coimbatore. Blending facilities would commence in other locations as well in a phased manner.

As far as liquefied natural gas was concerned, six dispensing stations would come up in the State with the one at Sriperumbudur being a pilot. Other stations have been planned at Ponneri, Othakadai, Namakkal, Coimbatore and Koneripalli. This fuel is targeted at heavy vehicles. The company vends compressed natural gas through 113 stations and had plans to add another 122 outlets and another 50 through its partners.

Indian Oil, he said, had plans to set up 300 electric vehicle charging stations in the State. It had established 400 of these chargers including one at the Chennai airport.