In Pictures | Wading through Chennai rains

November 14, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Chennai city experienced moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, under the influence of a low pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal.

According to a bulletin of the Regional Meteorological Centre, an associated cyclonic circulation also triggered heavy rains. The low pressure area is likely concentrate into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal by November 16.

Reservoirs such as Red Hills and Chembarambakkam that cater to Chennai’s drinking water needs have also started receiving inflow from catchment areas.

A differently-abled man crosses the road while it rains heavily at Anna Salai in Chennai on Tuesday, Heavy rain lashes city on Tuesday. A scene at Anna Salai, on November 14, 2023

Vehicles wade through stagnated rain water at Bharathi Road near Royapettah, due to torrential rain in Chennai on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

A motorist and a child are seen covered in rain coats while it rains at Anna Salai in Chennai on November 14, 2023

High tides are seen at Kasimedu beach in Chennai on November 14, 2023

A traffic policewoman clears stagnated rain water at Poonamallee High Road near Ripon Building, the seat of Greater Chennai Corporation, during the heavy downpour on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Using broomsticks, workers of Highways Department clear stagnated rain water at Jawaharlal High Road near Arumbakkam following the heavy downpour in Chennai on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Vehicles wading through storm water, caught unawares due to heavy downpour on November 14, 2023

Heavy rain lashed Chennai city on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. A scene at Kamarajar Promenade.

A scene at Poonamallee High Road when Chennai city witnessed heavy downpour on November 14, 2023

Commuters cross a waterlogged road amid rains, near Marina Beach in Chennai on November 14, 2023

A scene at Kamarajar Promenade in Chennai when the capital city witnesses torrential rains on November 14, 2023

Using broomsticks, workers of Highways Department clear stagnated rain water at Jawaharlal High Road near Arumbakkam following the heavy downpour in Chennai on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Stagnated rain water at Poonamallee High Road near Arumbakkam following downpour on November 14, 2023

Vehicles are seen wading through stagnated rainwater at Kailasam street, Tondiarpet in Chennai on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

A scene of vehicles moving in traffic amid rainfall, near the Marina lighthouse in Chennai on November 14, 2023 when the city witnessed rainfall.

In view of Orange Alert, fishermen have docked their boats as a precautionary measure at Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on November 14, 2023