Improve safety features on highways, says DMK MP

Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to take immediate action to improve safety provisions on all highways on a war-footing.

In a recent letter to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, he recalled the recent accident on the NH 544 st Avinashi in Tiruppur, where several persons died.

He said the deaths could have been avoided if the roads were maintained and proper safety measures like guardrails and well-planned medians were in place.

He sought to know how the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) could think a foot-high median was enough for a six-lane highway such as NH 544, which is an important passenger and commercial route with high-speed heavy vehicular movement. He said the blame for the accident lay squarely on the Ministry and the NHAI, which had not taken steps to ensure better safety standards.