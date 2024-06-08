GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Ibis Hotels launches conservation initiatives to mark World Ocean Day

The firm is partnering with Tree Foundation India and the Greater Chennai Corporation

Published - June 08, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Ibis Hotels’ beach clean-up drive under way at Kovalam beach.

Ibis Hotels’ beach clean-up drive under way at Kovalam beach. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

To mark World Ocean Day, Ibis Hotels in Chennai launched a series of initiatives to protect the ocean, including beach clean-up drives and conservation activities at Kovalam beach. A press release said the firm would partner with Tree Foundation India and the Greater Chennai Corporation to sponsor a seabed cleaning drive along the coast in Kovalam, donate beach cleaning equipment, organise educational programmes, and raise awareness among fishermen on the significance of maintaining a clean ocean environment. “By safeguarding our oceans, we not only protect marine life but also ensure a healthier planet for future generations,” said Tejus Jose, Director of Operations at Ibis Hotels. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.