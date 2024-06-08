Ibis Hotels launches conservation initiatives to mark World Ocean Day

To mark World Ocean Day, Ibis Hotels in Chennai launched a series of initiatives to protect the ocean, including beach clean-up drives and conservation activities at Kovalam beach. A press release said the firm would partner with Tree Foundation India and the Greater Chennai Corporation to sponsor a seabed cleaning drive along the coast in Kovalam, donate beach cleaning equipment, organise educational programmes, and raise awareness among fishermen on the significance of maintaining a clean ocean environment. “By safeguarding our oceans, we not only protect marine life but also ensure a healthier planet for future generations,” said Tejus Jose, Director of Operations at Ibis Hotels.