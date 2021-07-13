Hotels seek time to file GST returns

Association seeks bail out package, tax holiday

The Chennai Hotels’ Association has sought time till December to file GST returns for the period affected by COVID-19. Passing resolutions on Monday, the association said that it would take hotels time to consolidate their accounts.

It urged the governments at the Centre and in the State to set up a revolving fund from which loans could be provided to hotels depending on their size. “The amount can be between ₹50,000 to ₹50 lakh and a two-year moratorium could be provided for repayment. We need a bail out package since most of us are in dire straits and many have even shut shop,” said association president M. Ravi.

The association sought a break in payment of various taxes, including property tax, water tax and licence fee for another six months.

The hotels, while thanking the State government for relaxing lock down timings till 9 p.m., have sought to extend it by another hour, a press release here said.