Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

History-sheeter in Chennai hacked to death by six-member gang

Three of the gang members surrendered at a police station; the police are on the lookout for the other three

Published - May 16, 2024 02:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old history-sheeter was murdered by a six-member gang at his house in Nandanam on Wednesday (May 15, 2024) night. The Saidapet police have arrested three persons in connection with this crime, while three others are absconding. 

A senior official of the City Police said Gowtham alias ‘Gund’ Gowtham was a history-sheeter with 12 criminal cases pending against him under various police limits. Gowtham was an autorickshaw driver and was living with Priya, who had separated from another history-sheeter, S. Rajkiran of Teynampet.

According to police, Rajkiran was angry with Priya for leaving him and living with Gowtham. Along with Priya’s cousin R. Sugumar alias Kaathaa of Kannagi Nagar, he hatched a plan to murder Gowtham. On Wednesday night, Rajkiran and Sugumar along with four others barged into Gowtham’s house at around 11.30 p.m. and murdered him with knives. The six men then fled from the scene of crime in an autorickshaw and on two-wheelers. 

Even as the Saidapet police arrived at the crime scene and were investigating, three members of the gang: N. Pradeep, K. Suresh and V. Raja Bhai, surrendered at the Teynampet police station and were handed over to Saidapet police. The police are searching for the other three accused persons: Rajkiran, Sugumar and Dio Mani. 

