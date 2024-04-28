GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

History-sheeter found murdered near Minjur

The police are searching for a friend of the deceased who was last seen with him on Saturday evening

April 28, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter’s body was found on D.H. Salai in Minjur early on Sunday.

A senior officer of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said the Minjur police received a call saying a headless body wrapped in a bed sheet was lying on the road. The police retrieved the body and sent it to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem. The police later found a severed head at a crematorium near Sholavaram and identified the victim as Ashwin Kumar of Vanchivakkam, near Ponneri.

The officer said Ashwin Kumar, who was in his 30s, was recently married. He had several criminal cases, including drug trafficking, against him. The victim was last seen with his friend Ajay on Saturday evening. The police are searching for Ajay to ascertain the details of the crime.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.