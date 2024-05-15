GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gunman held for theft of ₹37 lakh 

Published - May 15, 2024 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Guduvanchery Police have arrested a 45-year-old man Gunasekaran who was employed as a gunman of a cash-management company for ATM machines on charges of stealing ₹37 lakh.

Police said he had allegedly stolen the money from the van on Monday while two staff had gone to an ATM kiosk at Urapakkam and escaped. The staff lodged a complaint with the Guduvanchery police.

After analysing call records of his mobile phone, police traced Gunasekaran to the beach in Thiruvanmiyur around 8.p.m. The police arrested him and recovered the money.

